Signal Hill, CA
1923 Molino Ave. #205
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

1923 Molino Ave. #205

1923 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Molino Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
1923 Molino Ave. #205 Available 02/07/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1700 Sq.Ft. Condo with Beautiful City Views - This luxury condo is loaded with upgrades including laminate flooring, a crackling fireplace and a large balcony with amazing views stretching from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island! The formal entry opens to the spacious living room that boasts laminate wood floors, a wet bar, a tiled fireplace and direct access to the large balcony that overlooks the city. The gourmet kitchen features stone counter tops, recessed lighting, beautiful white cabinets and comes fully equipped with a cook top, built in oven, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. The master suite boasts a large sliding glass door that opens to a 2nd balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and an en-suite bath with separate shower and tub. The 2nd bedroom is also very large and features a huge wall-to-wall wardrobe closet. An in unit washer & dryer, central A/C & Heat and recessed lighting are just some of the upgrades featured.

Building amenities include gated entry, 2 gated subterranean parking spaces, a storage box, water and trash paid. Pets Considered.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5474598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have any available units?
1923 Molino Ave. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have?
Some of 1923 Molino Ave. #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Molino Ave. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Molino Ave. #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Molino Ave. #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 offers parking.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have a pool?
No, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have accessible units?
No, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Molino Ave. #205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1923 Molino Ave. #205 has units with air conditioning.

