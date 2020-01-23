Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

1923 Molino Ave. #205 Available 02/07/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1700 Sq.Ft. Condo with Beautiful City Views - This luxury condo is loaded with upgrades including laminate flooring, a crackling fireplace and a large balcony with amazing views stretching from Palos Verdes to Catalina Island! The formal entry opens to the spacious living room that boasts laminate wood floors, a wet bar, a tiled fireplace and direct access to the large balcony that overlooks the city. The gourmet kitchen features stone counter tops, recessed lighting, beautiful white cabinets and comes fully equipped with a cook top, built in oven, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. The master suite boasts a large sliding glass door that opens to a 2nd balcony, a huge walk-in closet, and an en-suite bath with separate shower and tub. The 2nd bedroom is also very large and features a huge wall-to-wall wardrobe closet. An in unit washer & dryer, central A/C & Heat and recessed lighting are just some of the upgrades featured.



Building amenities include gated entry, 2 gated subterranean parking spaces, a storage box, water and trash paid. Pets Considered.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5474598)