533 Sturtevant Dr B

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly Renovated 1br Upper Level Apartment - Property Id: 262917



2 WEEKS FREE RENT



This completely remodeled 1 bedroom apartment is located in the upper reaches of Little Santa Anita Canyon. Originally built as a get-away retreat for hikers, it will work it's magic on you, too.



Top floor privacy. Tastefully styled and has everything you need. ALL NEW stainless appliances: refrigerator, 5-burner stove with center griddle and convection oven, dishwasher, an over the range microwave oven with fume hood. Full bathroom with shower and tub. Generous bedroom with beautiful windows and spacious closet.

The property is a virtual retreat; wooded with plenty of shade, 6 small ponds, abundant wildlife Little Santa Anita Creek flows right by the property. Cross the footbridge for morning coffee at Mary's Market. Immediate access to some the very best hiking and mountain biking in all of Los Angeles!



Onsite Laundry. Reserved Parking at additional charge.



PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262917

Property Id 262917



(RLNE5724312)