Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

520 1/2 Audubon Way

520 1/2 Audubon Way · No Longer Available
Location

520 1/2 Audubon Way, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Adorable Cottage with Private Patio - Property Id: 248469

Freestanding, Iris Cottage. Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Fenced private view patio. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops. Dishwasher. Vaulted Ceilings. Built ins. Open Floor Plan. Heating and Air Conditioning. Laminate flooring. Berber carpet in bedroom. Walk in closet. Plantation shutters. Recessed lighting. Laundry on premises. Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248469
Property Id 248469

(RLNE5724331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

