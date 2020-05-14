520 1/2 Audubon Way

Amenities
Adorable Cottage with Private Patio - Property Id: 248469
Freestanding, Iris Cottage. Best neighborhood. Breathtaking landscapes. Ponds. Zen Garden. Peace and Quiet. Walk across the footbridge to Mary's Market. Adjacent to the hiking trails. Short drive to Pasadena. Fenced private view patio. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and composite quartz countertops. Dishwasher. Vaulted Ceilings. Built ins. Open Floor Plan. Heating and Air Conditioning. Laminate flooring. Berber carpet in bedroom. Walk in closet. Plantation shutters. Recessed lighting. Laundry on premises. Available now.
