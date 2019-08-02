144 N Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming Sierra Madre cottage has been tastefully redone and is located in a prime area of town. This home has a lovely dutch door to enjoy summer evenings or the lovely Sierra Madre mornings. Upon entering this charming 2 bedroom home it boasts a beautiful living room with fireplace,hardwood floors, eating area along with a few large window that boasts amazing natural light and view of the mountains. There is 1 bath with ample shelving and lovely vanity with wonderful lighting that is located in the hallway. The kitchen is updated and has counter area to sit and enjoy meals and conversations. Walk into the backyard that is perfectly landscaped to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine while looking at the majestic Sierra Madre mountains. There are two doors that can be left open of the lovely summer evenings or to enjoy the sounds of nature. The carport has storage as well as laundry located in a room adjacent to the backyard. Located near hiking trails, downtown restaurants, parks, dog parks, shops, local elementary and middle schools. Welcome home to this magical village!!