All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 144 N Mountain.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
144 N Mountain
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

144 N Mountain

144 N Mountain Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

144 N Mountain Trl, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming Sierra Madre cottage has been tastefully redone and is located in a prime area of town. This home has a lovely dutch door to enjoy summer evenings or the lovely Sierra Madre mornings. Upon entering this charming 2 bedroom home it boasts a beautiful living room with fireplace,hardwood floors, eating area along with a few large window that boasts amazing natural light and view of the mountains. There is 1 bath with ample shelving and lovely vanity with wonderful lighting that is located in the hallway. The kitchen is updated and has counter area to sit and enjoy meals and conversations. Walk into the backyard that is perfectly landscaped to enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine while looking at the majestic Sierra Madre mountains. There are two doors that can be left open of the lovely summer evenings or to enjoy the sounds of nature. The carport has storage as well as laundry located in a room adjacent to the backyard. Located near hiking trails, downtown restaurants, parks, dog parks, shops, local elementary and middle schools. Welcome home to this magical village!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 N Mountain have any available units?
144 N Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 144 N Mountain have?
Some of 144 N Mountain's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 N Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
144 N Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 N Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 N Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 144 N Mountain offer parking?
Yes, 144 N Mountain offers parking.
Does 144 N Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 N Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 N Mountain have a pool?
No, 144 N Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 144 N Mountain have accessible units?
No, 144 N Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 144 N Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 N Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 N Mountain have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 N Mountain does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CADuarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles