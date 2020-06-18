4201 Eckerman Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - Nicely updated 840 sf 2/1 duplex in Shingle Springs - live in the country within minutes to freeway access! Single car garage with laundry equipment, ample front deck with views of the Sierra in addition to side and back patios as well. Yard care is included, water fee assessed for additional occupant (s) . Lovely place to come home to. Call Select Property Management Cameron Park for more information or to schedule a time to view 530-677-1414.



(RLNE5855169)