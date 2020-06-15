All apartments in Seaside
Find more places like 370 Sonoma Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seaside, CA
/
370 Sonoma Avenue B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

370 Sonoma Avenue B

370 Sonoma Ave · (831) 236-6531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seaside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

370 Sonoma Ave, Seaside, CA 93955
Cabrillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Private 2 bedroom in-law unit near Embassy Suites - Property Id: 289856

Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites. Walking distance to Del Monte Beach, Laguna Grade Park, the bike trail, library, police station, Starbucks, Chilis, and bus stop! Unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, private gated yard, on-site laundry (including washer / dryer), and off street parking. Very quiet, clean, maintained property. No pets and no smoking.

Looking for responsible and clean tenant. Accepting applications. Near Sonoma and Canyon Del Rey at Sonoma Avenue. Please contact for appointment to view. To schedule please reply to this listing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289856
Property Id 289856

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have any available units?
370 Sonoma Avenue B has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have?
Some of 370 Sonoma Avenue B's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Sonoma Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
370 Sonoma Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Sonoma Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 370 Sonoma Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 370 Sonoma Avenue B does offer parking.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Sonoma Avenue B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have a pool?
No, 370 Sonoma Avenue B does not have a pool.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 370 Sonoma Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Sonoma Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Sonoma Avenue B have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Sonoma Avenue B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 370 Sonoma Avenue B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seaside 2 BedroomsSeaside Apartments with Garage
Seaside Apartments with Washer-DryerSeaside Dog Friendly Apartments
Seaside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAMountain View, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CAMonterey, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pacific Grove, CACapitola, CAEast Foothills, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission CollegeMonterey Peninsula College
Santa Clara University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity