370 Sonoma Avenue B

Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites. Walking distance to Del Monte Beach, Laguna Grade Park, the bike trail, library, police station, Starbucks, Chilis, and bus stop! Unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, private gated yard, on-site laundry (including washer / dryer), and off street parking. Very quiet, clean, maintained property. No pets and no smoking.



Looking for responsible and clean tenant. Accepting applications. Near Sonoma and Canyon Del Rey at Sonoma Avenue. Please contact for appointment to view. To schedule please reply to this listing.

No Pets Allowed



