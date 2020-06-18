Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms. It has a fireplace, garage and small enclosed patio area off of kitchen and a bedroom. Washer and dryer hook ups. Small dog negotiable, owner pays sewage.



Monterey Peninsula is home to Cannery Row, Fisherman's Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Popular destinations also include Big Sur, Pebble Beach and the City of Carmel.



Call 831-375-0984

Cardinalli Realty and Property Management Co. Inc.

www.cardinallirealty.com

Lic # 01878046



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3781712)