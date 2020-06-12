206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seal Beach, CA

/
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Ranch
1 Unit Available
12200 Montecito Road
12200 Montecito Road, Seal Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1219 sqft
Lovely Seal Beach 3 bdrm 2 bath upstairs unit of 2 story building views to Rossmoor. New paint, new carpet. Updated kitchen and appliances. Wall A/C, 2 carport parking spaces in gated parking. Community pools (2), laundry rooms, clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
413 Ocean Avenue
413 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 413 Ocean Avenue in Seal Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1602 Ocean Ave.
1602 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
Stunning 4 Bed 4 Bath Luxury Home Steps From the Sand in Seal Beach! - This stunning and very unique luxury home is located just steps from the sands of Seal Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16732 Westfield
16732 Westfield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
4Bd 3Ba 2700sf Home in HB $4995 mo - Property Id: 275053 HB's most sought after family friendly neighborhood. Largest floor plan boasts over 2,700 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you want exactly where you want it.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rossmoor Highlands
1 Unit Available
11851 PINE STREET
11851 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA
11851 PINE STREET Available 06/16/20 Los Alamitos - 5 Bed 2 Bth Home - Huge Yard - Laudry Hookups w/Machines - 3 Car Gar - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the lovely housing community of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16241 EAGLE LN.
16241 Eagle Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1445 sqft
WOW 3 bed 3 bath 3 car garage upgraded Huntington Beach Home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
2009 Shipway Avenue
2009 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA
COMING SOON!!! 4BD/2BA Available Near El Dorado Park!! - COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious family room located in Plaza Area of Long Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
El Dorado Park South
1 Unit Available
1874 Stevely Ave
1874 Stevely Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Beautiful Single Family Home with beautiful open floorplan of this lovely El Dorado Park South home! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, exquisite granite counters, rich maple cabinets and travertine floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
16632 Sims Lane - D
16632 Sims Street, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Huntington Harbor adjacent! This 4 unit building is located on a corner lot with a large park just down the street.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
16391 Forest Hills Lane
16391 Forest Hills Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2260 sqft
Fantastic Harbor Location includes boat dock!!! Remodeled home in exclusive Tennis Estates. This three bedroom two bath home is located a short walk to iconic Mothers Beach, and features it's own 25 foot boat dock.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Huntington Harbour
1 Unit Available
3431 Venture Drive
3431 Venture Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
Recently updated, this Trinidad Island home is nestled in the coveted Huntington Harbour community. Featuring 5 beds and 35 baths, this turn-key residence has been freshly painted with crown molding throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Naples
1 Unit Available
6020 Lido Lane
6020 Lido Lane, Long Beach, CA
Ideally situated on the Gold Coast section of the open water on Naples Island. This 5 bed, 8 bath, 7294 sq.ft. iconic landmark estate offers incredible panoramic water views and private direct access to your own dock accommodating up to a 60ft yacht.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
11932 WALLINGSFORD ROAD
11932 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1415 sqft
Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room - Rossmoor: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Family Room, Kitchen With Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Separate Dining, Brick Fireplace, A/C, Vertical Blinds, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Car Garage With Opener,
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1455 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1453 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Bixby Park
1 Unit Available
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
Wake up every morning to spectacular ocean views, from almost every room. 1628-1724 E Ocean Blvd is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90802. Nearby restaurants include Queens Surf, Plunge, and The Mess Deli.
