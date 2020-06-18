12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD

Amenities
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath -
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070
Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85
Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom
Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet
Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft. home on approximately 1/2 acre lot. Home has a small detached storage garage for storage only. Home has been totally remodeled , kitchen with all new appliances, bathroom, floors, paint through out. Inside utility room.Natural landscape with dirt driveway. Located near shopping. Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $3,450.00
Security deposit $3,500.00
Available: NOW
