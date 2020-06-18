All apartments in Saratoga
Find more places like 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saratoga, CA
/
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD

12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saratoga
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA 95070
Arguello

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath -
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070
Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85
Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom
Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet
Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft. home on approximately 1/2 acre lot. Home has a small detached storage garage for storage only. Home has been totally remodeled , kitchen with all new appliances, bathroom, floors, paint through out. Inside utility room.Natural landscape with dirt driveway. Located near shopping. Tenant pays all utilities
Rent: $3,450.00
Security deposit $3,500.00
Available: NOW

(RLNE5690621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have any available units?
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga, CA.
Is 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD pet-friendly?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD offer parking?
Yes, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does offer parking.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have a pool?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have accessible units?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Saratoga 2 BedroomsSaratoga Apartments with Balcony
Saratoga Apartments with GarageSaratoga Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Saratoga Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAOrinda, CAMoraga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CA
Oakley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CARio del Mar, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley