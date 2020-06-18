12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath -

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070

Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85

Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom

Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet

Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft. home on approximately 1/2 acre lot. Home has a small detached storage garage for storage only. Home has been totally remodeled , kitchen with all new appliances, bathroom, floors, paint through out. Inside utility room.Natural landscape with dirt driveway. Located near shopping. Tenant pays all utilities

Rent: $3,450.00

Security deposit $3,500.00

Available: NOW



