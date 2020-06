1040 Loma Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEWLY REMODELED 2BR 2BA HOME ON HUGE LOT NESTLED IN SOUGHT AFTER SANTA SUSANA KNOLLS WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS OF SIMI VALLEY! HOME HAS VERY OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH VINTAGE STONE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, VAULTED WOOD BEAMED CEILINGS, CERAMIC TILED FLOORS AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO PRIVATE PATIO. KITCHEN HAS NEW CHERRY WOOD CABINETS & BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. FORMAL DINING AREA WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PRIVATE REAR YARD & CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. BOTH BATHROOMS WITH VANITY AND SHOWER OVER TUB. ROOMS ARE VERY SPACIOUS. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE, MOUNTAIN LIVING WITH FEW MINUTE DRIVE TO RESTAURANTS AND STORES