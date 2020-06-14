Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Santa Fe Springs, CA with garage

Santa Fe Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10404 Cherrylaurel Court
10404 Cherrylaurel Ct, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1931 sqft
***Beautiful end unit townhome inside private gated community of the Villages at Heritage Springs, move-in ready***This home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bedroom and one bathroom downstairs)*** Community resort style swimming pool, spa, club

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
10518 Willow Lane
10518 Willow Ln, Santa Fe Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1924 sqft
This Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Tri-level Townhome is located in the Heritage Springs, a quiet gated community. Downstairs has One Bedroom with an Ensuite Bathroom and a Large 2-Car Garage with Direct Access to the Home.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Fe Springs
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
**COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will not accept past evictions, judgments,

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Fe Springs
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:54am
Buena Park
10 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Village in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Fe Springs, CA

Santa Fe Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

