Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:49 PM

6545 Calle Koral

6545 Calle Koral · (888) 858-0515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6545 Calle Koral, Santa Barbara County, CA 93117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Are you looking for a home that comes with plenty of activities? This inviting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful town home offers so much to do within the community. Looking for a walking path? It’s got it! Want to throw a BBQ? It’s got a barbecue area! Want to relax after a hard day in a pool cabana or take a swim? It’s got it! This home is also located in Goleta. Can you say Location, Location, Location!

This inviting home embraces the open concept of living, with plenty of space to entertain. The deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the living room and dining area. Imagine entertaining and never missing out on the fun. Finishing off the first floor is a half bath and walk in pantry.

In the master bedroom feel free to curl up with a good book in the window nook or perhaps take a lovely soak in the overside tub. There is also a standing shower and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms boasts of a shared Jack and Jill bathroom and both have walk in closets.

Security Deposit payments available.

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

*The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Calle Koral have any available units?
6545 Calle Koral has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6545 Calle Koral have?
Some of 6545 Calle Koral's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Calle Koral currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Calle Koral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Calle Koral pet-friendly?
Yes, 6545 Calle Koral is pet friendly.
Does 6545 Calle Koral offer parking?
No, 6545 Calle Koral does not offer parking.
Does 6545 Calle Koral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6545 Calle Koral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Calle Koral have a pool?
Yes, 6545 Calle Koral has a pool.
Does 6545 Calle Koral have accessible units?
No, 6545 Calle Koral does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Calle Koral have units with dishwashers?
No, 6545 Calle Koral does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6545 Calle Koral have units with air conditioning?
No, 6545 Calle Koral does not have units with air conditioning.
