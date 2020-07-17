6545 Calle Koral

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Are you looking for a home that comes with plenty of activities? This inviting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful town home offers so much to do within the community. Looking for a walking path? It’s got it! Want to throw a BBQ? It’s got a barbecue area! Want to relax after a hard day in a pool cabana or take a swim? It’s got it! This home is also located in Goleta. Can you say Location, Location, Location!



This inviting home embraces the open concept of living, with plenty of space to entertain. The deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the living room and dining area. Imagine entertaining and never missing out on the fun. Finishing off the first floor is a half bath and walk in pantry.



In the master bedroom feel free to curl up with a good book in the window nook or perhaps take a lovely soak in the overside tub. There is also a standing shower and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms boasts of a shared Jack and Jill bathroom and both have walk in closets.



