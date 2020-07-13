/
/
/
apartments under 2500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
46 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in San Rafael, CA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
32 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,995
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rafael Meadows-Los Ranchitos
117 Merrydale Rd
117 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage was recently updated. The home features laminate floors, double pane windows, and stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer/dryer is in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5 Circle Drive -D
5 Circle Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
670 sqft
This recently updated and spacious one bedroom one bath second floor end unit apartment has beautiful Tiburon hill views.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
40 Cottage Avenue
40 Cottage Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Point Richmond. Amenities included: central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and backyard patio. Utilities included: heat, water, and trash.
Results within 10 miles of San Rafael
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,291
899 sqft
Prime location close to San Pablo Avenue, UC Berkeley and the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station. Community is pet-friendly and features a fitness center. Units have spacious floor plans and all electric appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
17 Units Available
Fishermans Wharf
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,249
Here on the corner of Bay and Stockton you're only a few blocks away from some of San Francisco's most famous sites -- Ghirardelli Square, Pier 39, The Cannery, Fisherman's Wharf and The City's cable cars.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:10pm
2 Units Available
Central Novato
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1808 Pacific Avenue
1808 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
San Rafael 1 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 BedroomsSan Rafael 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Rafael 3 BedroomsSan Rafael Apartments under $2,000San Rafael Apartments under $2,200San Rafael Apartments under $2,500
San Rafael Apartments with BalconySan Rafael Apartments with GarageSan Rafael Apartments with GymSan Rafael Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Rafael Apartments with ParkingSan Rafael Apartments with PoolSan Rafael Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA