Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

1271 Roanoke Road

1271 Roanoke Road · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Roanoke Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Sarah Rogers, Professional Real Estate Services since 1994.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Roanoke Road have any available units?
1271 Roanoke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
Is 1271 Roanoke Road currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Roanoke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Roanoke Road pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Roanoke Road offers parking.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road have a pool?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road have accessible units?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 Roanoke Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1271 Roanoke Road does not have units with air conditioning.
