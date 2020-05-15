All apartments in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA
586 Pacific Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:49 PM

586 Pacific Street

586 Pacific Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

586 Pacific Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
media room
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS

Walk to the best of everything from your fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown SLO. Steps away from restaurants, bars, theaters, bookstores, coffee shops, and an incredible Farmers Market.

Drive to wine country, beaches, and all activities in the area in just minutes!

Beautifully appointed, fully furnished, 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Internet/Cable TV. Two Large Flat Screens. Upscale Washer/Dryer. High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave. Dishwasher. Upscale High End Kitchen. Gorgeous shutters, wood floors, Upscale Bath-and Lots More Queen bed.

FIRM NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease. Minimum one month lease. Utilities also included-including internet and TV. Owner provides 1 parking permit for on street parking. Gardener Included.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/cfJ1F2qAMXy

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448220?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Security Deposit: $4,350, Available 4/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Pacific Street have any available units?
586 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 586 Pacific Street have?
Some of 586 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
586 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 586 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 586 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 586 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 586 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 586 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 586 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 586 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 586 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 586 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
