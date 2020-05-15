586 Pacific Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access media room

NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS



Walk to the best of everything from your fully furnished luxury apartment in downtown SLO. Steps away from restaurants, bars, theaters, bookstores, coffee shops, and an incredible Farmers Market.



Drive to wine country, beaches, and all activities in the area in just minutes!



Beautifully appointed, fully furnished, 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom. Internet/Cable TV. Two Large Flat Screens. Upscale Washer/Dryer. High Quality Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave. Dishwasher. Upscale High End Kitchen. Gorgeous shutters, wood floors, Upscale Bath-and Lots More Queen bed.



FIRM NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Month to Month Lease. Minimum one month lease. Utilities also included-including internet and TV. Owner provides 1 parking permit for on street parking. Gardener Included.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/cfJ1F2qAMXy



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448220?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Security Deposit: $4,350, Available 4/27/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.