Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:09 PM

1445 Prefumo Canyon Road

1445 Prefumo Canyon Road · (805) 550-5333
Location

1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Billygoat Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1322 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio. Both spacious bedrooms are located upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. One car garage featuring laundry hook-ups. Additional parking available. Included: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. call/txt 805-458-2958; pm@kimberlysre.com

Terms:
Utilities: paid by Tenant.
HOA: paid by Owner
Lease Terms: Available now for a 1 year lease.
Rent: $1995
Security Deposit $3,300
Application fee: $45/person
Move in Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move in Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move In property condition

For video link and questions: admin@kimberlysre.com or 805.458.2958

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have any available units?
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have?
Some of 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Prefumo Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
