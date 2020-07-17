1445 Prefumo Canyon Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio. Both spacious bedrooms are located upstairs, the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings. One car garage featuring laundry hook-ups. Additional parking available. Included: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. call/txt 805-458-2958; pm@kimberlysre.com



Terms:

Utilities: paid by Tenant.

HOA: paid by Owner

Lease Terms: Available now for a 1 year lease.

Rent: $1995

Security Deposit $3,300

Application fee: $45/person

Move in Fee: $49/household is required. Fee covers Move in Walk Thru with Agent and Digital Images of Move In property condition



For video link and questions: admin@kimberlysre.com or 805.458.2958