Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

ESCAPE. ISOLATE. RELAX. Private 150 acres of serenity in this custom home in the Paso Robles wine country. Between LA & SF making it just the right amount of "away". The Main Villa consists of an elegant & modern, lavishly furnished & well stocked 3,500 sq foot home w/ 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms. 7 beds total. Available weekly (price determined on dates) or monthly for $7500