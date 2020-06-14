196 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA with garage
Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).
San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more
San Fernando apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.