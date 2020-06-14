Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

196 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA with garage

San Fernando apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1087 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13825 Beaver Street #33
13825 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar.
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills West
1 Unit Available
15744 Devonshire St. #109
15744 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1485 sqft
Beautiful Multi-Level Granada Hills Townhouse with Attached Garage - Entering this multi-level town home you will find a spacious living room with fireplace with high ceilings.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15610 Crestview Lane Unit 62
15610 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1371 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15548 Crestview Lane #49
15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1522 sqft
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15766 Midwood Dr. #4
15766 Midwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1354 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse! Must See! Ready For Move-In! - This spacious Granada Hills townhome has it all! This unit offers an unique floor-plan with 3 bedrooms located on the bottom floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12339 Jolette Ave.
12339 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2288 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 5+2.5 w/large lot, mtn view + more! (12339 Jolette) - Granada Hills home for lease - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: two-story floorplan w/5BR + 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8108 Langdon Ave 1
8108 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cascade Pointe - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Great Value - Property Id: 300511 Truly a great value in an upcoming building. Cascade Pointe is showing a 1 bedroom, 1 bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15125 Nordhoff St. 12
15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Unit 12 Available 06/15/20 Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931 Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location. -Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405. -Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
8157 Lennox Ave.
8157 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
838 sqft
Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard FOR RENT! (8157 Lennox) - Single-story house for rent in Panorama City! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; kitchen has stove/oven included; formal dining area;

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Foothill Trails
1 Unit Available
11500 Brussels Avenue
11500 Brussels Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1279 sqft
For the most up to date information call Javier Mendoza at 818-298-1576. Welcome to 11500 Brussels Avenue. A quiet neighborhood with a house that will suit a family. It has 3 bedroom plus a small bedroom/office/breakfast nook...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15230 Parthenia Street - 201
15230 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
843 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15230 Parthenia Street - 201 in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
10420 Zelzah Avenue #a
10420 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1551 sqft
Fabulous remodeled large townhouse in great convenient area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
15210 Chatsworth Street
15210 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1100 sqft
Amazing New Lease Listing! Pride of rentership located in a prime Mission Hills area! Adorable Doll House. All the amenities of a private home! Only 1 common wall.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14425 Foothill Blvd
14425 Foothill Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
10019 Balboa Boulevard
10019 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1746 sqft
This charming one story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1746 square feet! The living room is carpeted and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers wooden floors, cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer.
City Guide for San Fernando, CA

Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Fernando, CA

San Fernando apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

