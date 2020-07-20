926 4th Street

Amenities

**Three units in community** (Address for lease is 926 4th st.) Fully remodeled detached single family home with a boutique front yard in best area in the city of San Fernando! Walking distance from your local community park (Ceaser Chavez Recreational Center) Walking distance from the center of Maclay Ave. where you have great family owned restaurants, popular food chains and Starbucks!! Everything you need is there! Laundry, new Kitchen, new bathroom, new floorings, living room, parking space and more!!!