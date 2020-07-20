All apartments in San Fernando
926 4th Street
926 4th Street

926 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

926 4th St, San Fernando, CA 91340
San Fernando

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**Three units in community** (Address for lease is 926 4th st.) Fully remodeled detached single family home with a boutique front yard in best area in the city of San Fernando! Walking distance from your local community park (Ceaser Chavez Recreational Center) Walking distance from the center of Maclay Ave. where you have great family owned restaurants, popular food chains and Starbucks!! Everything you need is there! Laundry, new Kitchen, new bathroom, new floorings, living room, parking space and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 4th Street have any available units?
926 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Fernando, CA.
Is 926 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Fernando.
Does 926 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 4th Street offers parking.
Does 926 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 4th Street have a pool?
No, 926 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 926 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
