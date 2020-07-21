All apartments in San Fernando
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

758 Cork Street

758 Cork Street · No Longer Available
Location

758 Cork Street, San Fernando, CA 91342
San Fernando

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in San Fernando! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home is located in a nice neighborhood in the city of San Fernando. Driving up to the house you will notice the long driveway so parking is never an issue. Upon entering the home you will notice the extra spacious living room with large back side windows which makes the home feel bright and airy. From the living room you can enter the large backyard with a covered patio that extends to the side of the home as well. Back inside, the kitchen spacious with plenty of cabinet and counter space which opens to the breakfast/dining area. Off the kitchen there is a separate laundry room. On the other side of the house you will find 4 well sized bedrooms with ample closet space. There is an attached garage with plenty of additional storage space. There is a wireless security system. The home has new windows, new flooring throughout, paint throughout and many other little details to appreciate. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 direct office, (818) 792-9515 cell (text are welcomed) or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3650399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Cork Street have any available units?
758 Cork Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Fernando, CA.
What amenities does 758 Cork Street have?
Some of 758 Cork Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Cork Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 Cork Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Cork Street pet-friendly?
No, 758 Cork Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Fernando.
Does 758 Cork Street offer parking?
Yes, 758 Cork Street offers parking.
Does 758 Cork Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 Cork Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Cork Street have a pool?
No, 758 Cork Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 Cork Street have accessible units?
No, 758 Cork Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Cork Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 Cork Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 Cork Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 Cork Street does not have units with air conditioning.
