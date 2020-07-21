758 Cork Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in San Fernando! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home is located in a nice neighborhood in the city of San Fernando. Driving up to the house you will notice the long driveway so parking is never an issue. Upon entering the home you will notice the extra spacious living room with large back side windows which makes the home feel bright and airy. From the living room you can enter the large backyard with a covered patio that extends to the side of the home as well. Back inside, the kitchen spacious with plenty of cabinet and counter space which opens to the breakfast/dining area. Off the kitchen there is a separate laundry room. On the other side of the house you will find 4 well sized bedrooms with ample closet space. There is an attached garage with plenty of additional storage space. There is a wireless security system. The home has new windows, new flooring throughout, paint throughout and many other little details to appreciate. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 940-1611 direct office, (818) 792-9515 cell (text are welcomed) or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3650399)