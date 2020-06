Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in the City of San Fernando, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to freeways. The master bedroom has its own bathroom, spacious living room. The separate dining area and kitchen are welcoming and cozy. There is a separate laundry room. You need to see it to appreciate the charm and comfort this cozy home offers. ***Guest house and detached garage are not included***