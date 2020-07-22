All apartments in San Diego County
3622 Lake Shore Road

3622 Lake Shore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3622 Lake Shore Road, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice Fallbrook Home - Nice Fallbrook home with new paint, new carpet and great location.
Situated just off the freeway and 76 on a quiet cul-de-sac, this community is ready for you!
3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, large stone tile in the kitchen and hallway areas. The back of the home has beautiful views of the local mountains. Large back yard with cement patio and grass. This home has solar power with a $50 charge to tenant. 1970 SF.

(RLNE5630004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have any available units?
3622 Lake Shore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 3622 Lake Shore Road have?
Some of 3622 Lake Shore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3622 Lake Shore Road currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Lake Shore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Lake Shore Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3622 Lake Shore Road is pet friendly.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Lake Shore Road offers parking.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Lake Shore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have a pool?
No, 3622 Lake Shore Road does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have accessible units?
No, 3622 Lake Shore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Lake Shore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Lake Shore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Lake Shore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
