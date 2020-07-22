3622 Lake Shore Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice Fallbrook Home - Nice Fallbrook home with new paint, new carpet and great location.

Situated just off the freeway and 76 on a quiet cul-de-sac, this community is ready for you!

3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Granite counters, upgraded cabinets, large stone tile in the kitchen and hallway areas. The back of the home has beautiful views of the local mountains. Large back yard with cement patio and grass. This home has solar power with a $50 charge to tenant. 1970 SF.



(RLNE5630004)