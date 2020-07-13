/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:54 PM
26 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in San Clemente, CA
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Clemente
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
33950 Golden Lantern Street
33950 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
580 sqft
Great location for this 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 580 sq-ft apartment with refrigerator included and on site laundry. Located close to the beach in the Lantern District of Dana Point and short walk to restaurants and shops. No Pets and Good Credit is a must!
Results within 10 miles of San Clemente
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
27 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,703
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
62 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,773
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
932 Avenida Majorca
932 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
715 Avenida Majorca
715 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1009 sqft
Tucked inside the desirable Laguna Woods 55+ community, this upstairs co-op unit boasts a covered patio, open living and dining areas, and easy access to an abundance of local shopping, dining and parks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms has a king size bed in the master bedroom & a queen size bed in the guest bedroom. Easy access to laundry bldg and to parking.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
835 Ronda Sevilla
835 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 Ronda Sevilla in Laguna Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Clemente 3 BedroomsSan Clemente Accessible ApartmentsSan Clemente Apartments under $1,800San Clemente Apartments under $2,000San Clemente Apartments under $2,200San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GarageSan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Clemente Apartments with ParkingSan Clemente Apartments with PoolSan Clemente Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Clemente Cheap PlacesSan Clemente Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Clemente Furnished ApartmentsSan Clemente Luxury PlacesSan Clemente Pet Friendly PlacesSan Clemente Studio Apartments
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA