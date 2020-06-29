2428 Sierra Leone Avenue

Amenities

This Single Family Residence with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, with 1,120 sqft of Living Space and a Lot Size of 6,064 sqft. Located near Hong Kong Market, shopping centers, public transportation, a short distance to 60 and 57 freeways. Located within the school district Rowland Unified School District with nearby schools including Jellick Elementary School, Alvarado Intermediate School, and John A. Rowland High School. IF APPLICATION IS ACCEPTED; TOTAL MOVE-IN ... A CASHIERS CHECK ... $2,300 FIRST MONTHS RENT + $2,300. SECURITY DEPOSIT + $50. KEY DEPOSIT + $300. CLEANING DEPOSIT ... APPLICANT TO PAY CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK ONLINE A $30 FEE ... "ABSOLUTELY NO PETS"