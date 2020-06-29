All apartments in Rowland Heights
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:54 AM

2428 Sierra Leone Avenue

2428 Sierra Leone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Sierra Leone Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Rowland Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Single Family Residence with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, with 1,120 sqft of Living Space and a Lot Size of 6,064 sqft. Located near Hong Kong Market, shopping centers, public transportation, a short distance to 60 and 57 freeways. Located within the school district Rowland Unified School District with nearby schools including Jellick Elementary School, Alvarado Intermediate School, and John A. Rowland High School. IF APPLICATION IS ACCEPTED; TOTAL MOVE-IN ... A CASHIERS CHECK ... $2,300 FIRST MONTHS RENT + $2,300. SECURITY DEPOSIT + $50. KEY DEPOSIT + $300. CLEANING DEPOSIT ... APPLICANT TO PAY CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK ONLINE A $30 FEE ... "ABSOLUTELY NO PETS"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have any available units?
2428 Sierra Leone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Sierra Leone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue offers parking.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have a pool?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Sierra Leone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
