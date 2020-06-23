2215 Calmette Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Rowland Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location!! Location!!! This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with huge backyard and front too. It is very closed to markets, restaurants, shops and schools too. Hurry up won't stay long!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 Calmette Ave have any available units?
2215 Calmette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 2215 Calmette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Calmette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.