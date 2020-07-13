Apartment List
271 Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rowland Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Rowland Heights
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
2320 Ridgeview Avenue
2320 Ridgeview Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2789 sqft
***Newly Remodeled***Prestige Rancho El Dorado Estates by S & S Homes in Rowland Heights*** 4 bedrooms, 3 baths; 3-car attached garage; Bright and airy floor plan and South facing; New installed floor with wood and tiles; High vaulted ceiling; 1

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
1645 Greencastle Avenue
1645 Greencastle Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1313 sqft
SHARP CLEAN TOWNHOUSE BEING USSED AS 3 BEEDROOMS AND A DEN - COOULD EASILY BE A 4 BEDROOM. GREAT COOVENIENT LOCATION IN THE CENTER OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS.

1 of 6

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
18693 Bellorita Street
18693 Bellorita Street, Rowland Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful home located in heart of Rowland Heights. This 1,400 sqft single story home has a large open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Newly wood flooring throughout the house. Newly kitchen flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
20456 Tam Oshanter Drive
20456 Tam O Shanter Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2073 sqft
Welcome home! This rare single story 4 bed 2 bath home is for lease. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a hill, it is close to the renown Royal Vista Golf Course in Walnut.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
19037 Bramhall Lane
19037 Bramhall Lane, Rowland Heights, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4079 sqft
Prestigious corner lot Estate Home located in the elite 24-hour Ridgemoor gated community. This gorgeous home is over 4,000 sqft and features 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 Bedroom suites including a 1 bedroom suite on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Rowland Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Galaxie
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 19

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
1427 Eagle Park Road
1427 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1082 sqft
* This Property is a prime Hacienda Hts area located close to shopping mall,parks,hospital,and easy freeway access* ** Open Formal Dining W/Built -In Cabinets & Tile Floors,Cozy Kitchen ,Indoor Laundry,Tile Hallways,Private Patio,2 Car Garage** ***

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
20848 QUAIL RUN Drive
20848 Quail Run Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2186 sqft
Gorgeous Home in The High Country~TURNKEY~Completely Furnished, Prestigious 2 Story, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage Home in the Highly Desirable Peaceful Hills of Diamond Bar, New Interior Paint, Granite Counters, NEW Stainless Steel French Door
Results within 5 miles of Rowland Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Lowell
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
935 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
City Guide for Rowland Heights, CA

Rowland Heights is the home of Malibu Speedzone, the world’s best amusement park. The area is an outdoorsman's wonderland; images of surf, sand, a golden sun and a big, blue sky abound.

Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rowland Heights, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rowland Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

