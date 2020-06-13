131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA

Rowland Heights is the home of Malibu Speedzone, the world’s best amusement park. The area is an outdoorsman's wonderland; images of surf, sand, a golden sun and a big, blue sky abound.

Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July. See more