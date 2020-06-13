131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA
Rowland Heights is the home of Malibu Speedzone, the world’s best amusement park. The area is an outdoorsman's wonderland; images of surf, sand, a golden sun and a big, blue sky abound.
Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July. See more
Finding an apartment in Rowland Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.