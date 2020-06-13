Apartment List
/
CA
/
rowland heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA

Finding an apartment in Rowland Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
20148 Padrino Avenue
20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1886 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Rowland Heights
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Galaxie
1 Unit Available
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Rowland Heights
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
La Puente
13 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
984 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Brea-Olinda
2 Units Available
Maplewood Apartment Homes
375 S Randolph Ave, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Finding available Brea, California apartments has never been more rewarding.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Downtown Fullerton
5 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,894
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
84 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
129 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
City Guide for Rowland Heights, CA

Rowland Heights is the home of Malibu Speedzone, the world’s best amusement park. The area is an outdoorsman's wonderland; images of surf, sand, a golden sun and a big, blue sky abound.

Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rowland Heights, CA

Finding an apartment in Rowland Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rowland Heights 2 BedroomsRowland Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRowland Heights 3 BedroomsRowland Heights Apartments with Balcony
Rowland Heights Apartments with GymRowland Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowland Heights Apartments with ParkingRowland Heights Apartments with Pool
Rowland Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerRowland Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsRowland Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CA
Artesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles