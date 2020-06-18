Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.

Optional shared 1 Acre of land perfect for horses or FFA/4H projects, stalls, trailer parking (call for details)

There is tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features up to date cabinets, plenty of counter top space. Relax on the covered patio in your private back yard with mature shade trees. Enjoy your oversized attached 2 car garage. Gated for security. Routine gardening included. Contact us today!!!



You can contact our office at (661)836-9300

or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com



Se Habla Español!!



Details

Property Type: Single Family House

Square Ft: 1275

Bed / Bath:2/1.5

Rent: $1575.00

Deposit: $1575.00

Pets Ok? Yes,Upon Approval

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Pool: No

Fireplace: No

Homeowner Association: No



(All terms & condition's subject to approval)

BRE LICENSE #01934568



(RLNE4158608)