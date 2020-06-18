All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 14038 Meacham Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, CA
/
14038 Meacham Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

14038 Meacham Rd

14038 Meacham Road · (661) 836-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA 93314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14038 Meacham Rd · Avail. Jul 10

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.
Optional shared 1 Acre of land perfect for horses or FFA/4H projects, stalls, trailer parking (call for details)
There is tile flooring throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features up to date cabinets, plenty of counter top space. Relax on the covered patio in your private back yard with mature shade trees. Enjoy your oversized attached 2 car garage. Gated for security. Routine gardening included. Contact us today!!!

You can contact our office at (661)836-9300
or email us at rentals@aipmbakersfield.com

Se Habla Español!!

Details
Property Type: Single Family House
Square Ft: 1275
Bed / Bath:2/1.5
Rent: $1575.00
Deposit: $1575.00
Pets Ok? Yes,Upon Approval
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Pool: No
Fireplace: No
Homeowner Association: No

(All terms & condition's subject to approval)
BRE LICENSE #01934568

(RLNE4158608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14038 Meacham Rd have any available units?
14038 Meacham Rd has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14038 Meacham Rd have?
Some of 14038 Meacham Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14038 Meacham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14038 Meacham Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14038 Meacham Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14038 Meacham Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14038 Meacham Rd does offer parking.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14038 Meacham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd have a pool?
Yes, 14038 Meacham Rd has a pool.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd have accessible units?
No, 14038 Meacham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14038 Meacham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14038 Meacham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14038 Meacham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14038 Meacham Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rosedale 3 BedroomsRosedale Apartments with Garage
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Apartments with Pool
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CADelano, CA
Oildale, CAGolden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CATulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity