25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
11614 Alton Manor Drive
11614 Alton Manor Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
11614 Alton Manor Drive - Located in Beautiful gated Brighton community this darling 2 bedroom home has ceiling fans, fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Great Master suite with retreat offers separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk in
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
12316 Stonington St.
12316 Stonington Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
12316 Stonington St., Bakersfield, CA 93312 - Living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, Office, Nook, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Pets Possible, NO Smoking Brimhall Road and Old Farm Rd. BRE # 01987313 (RLNE5891243)
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.
River Oaks
1518 Annadel Park Way
1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2004 sqft
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas,
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.
Seven Oaks
10412 Dorchester St
10412 Dorchester Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2127 sqft
10412 Dorchester St - Clean & Spacious 3 Bedroom plus office or 4th Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Seven Oaks: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining area, hkups, pool w/service, gardener-f&b, sprinklers-f&b *Applicants are
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
1721 Olive St Available 07/15/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)
Castle Ranch
2410 Lebow Ct.
2410 Lebow Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in SW - Beautiful John Balfanz Home located in Montana Ridge. This home has 4 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan, granite countertops, tile roof and fully landscaped front and back yards.