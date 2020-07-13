Apartment List
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
1 Unit Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
11614 Alton Manor Drive
11614 Alton Manor Drive, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
11614 Alton Manor Drive - Located in Beautiful gated Brighton community this darling 2 bedroom home has ceiling fans, fresh paint and new carpet throughout! Great Master suite with retreat offers separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and walk in

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
12316 Stonington St.
12316 Stonington Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
12316 Stonington St., Bakersfield, CA 93312 - Living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, Office, Nook, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Pets Possible, NO Smoking Brimhall Road and Old Farm Rd. BRE # 01987313 (RLNE5891243)
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Southern Oaks
11120 Vista Ridge Drive
11120 Vista Ridge Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2881 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom plus Loft / 3 Bath Home in The Southwest!....

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Oaks
1518 Annadel Park Way
1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2004 sqft
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5452 WILLARD STREET
5452 Willard St, Kern County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1440 sqft
Room for horses and all your toys! - 2 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home. Located on a 1/2 acre lot! Zoned for animals. Bring your own corral. Hose boarding is an additional $450 / month. Plenty of RV parking. Clean carpet, newer roof and a/c.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
10412 Dorchester St
10412 Dorchester Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2127 sqft
10412 Dorchester St - Clean & Spacious 3 Bedroom plus office or 4th Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House located in Seven Oaks: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining area, hkups, pool w/service, gardener-f&b, sprinklers-f&b *Applicants are
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oildale
127 Decatur
127 Decatur Street, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
127 Decatur Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE5920706)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera-Westchester
1721 Olive St
1721 Olive Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
1721 Olive St Available 07/15/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880152)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Homaker Park
3111 San Dimas Street
3111 San Dimas Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$825
732 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home....A MUST SEE!! - Welcome to Your New Home! ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4445 AVE CAMELLIA
4445 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
5713 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease this absolutely stunning home in the heart of Studio City. This celebrity home has all the features anyone could dream of: 5 beds, 5.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Castle Ranch
2410 Lebow Ct.
2410 Lebow Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1729 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in SW - Beautiful John Balfanz Home located in Montana Ridge. This home has 4 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan, granite countertops, tile roof and fully landscaped front and back yards.

