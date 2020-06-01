627 Deep Valley Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool table garage guest parking new construction yoga

Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants. This bright & airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is quietly tucked in the back facing the green slopes. The unit is one of the largest 2 bedroom units in the building, featuring high ceiling, HVAC, hardwood floor, recessed lights and wood blinds throughout. Upon entry is a great room that leads to a large balcony. The open kitchen has Quartz countertops with glass & stone mosaic backsplash, stainless steel kitchen appliances and European style cabinetry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with quartz countertop, double sink vanity, separate tub & shower. Another bedroom is of good size as well as the spacious hallway bathroom with a tub size walk-in shower. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Large community recreation center boasts a pool table, kitchen and dining area for group entertaining, community fitness room with state of art exercise equipment and zen yoga den, centralized courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, gated parking garage, guest parking & state-of-the-art entry access system. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces – 1 with EV charger. Enjoy the surrounding vibrancy as well as all the fun activities Palos Verdes has to offer.