Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:45 AM

627 Deep Valley Drive

627 Deep Valley Drive · (310) 869-6089
Location

627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool table
garage
guest parking
new construction
yoga
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants. This bright & airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is quietly tucked in the back facing the green slopes. The unit is one of the largest 2 bedroom units in the building, featuring high ceiling, HVAC, hardwood floor, recessed lights and wood blinds throughout. Upon entry is a great room that leads to a large balcony. The open kitchen has Quartz countertops with glass & stone mosaic backsplash, stainless steel kitchen appliances and European style cabinetry. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bathroom with quartz countertop, double sink vanity, separate tub & shower. Another bedroom is of good size as well as the spacious hallway bathroom with a tub size walk-in shower. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Large community recreation center boasts a pool table, kitchen and dining area for group entertaining, community fitness room with state of art exercise equipment and zen yoga den, centralized courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, gated parking garage, guest parking & state-of-the-art entry access system. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces – 1 with EV charger. Enjoy the surrounding vibrancy as well as all the fun activities Palos Verdes has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have any available units?
627 Deep Valley Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 627 Deep Valley Drive have?
Some of 627 Deep Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Deep Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
627 Deep Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Deep Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 627 Deep Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 627 Deep Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 Deep Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 627 Deep Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 627 Deep Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Deep Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Deep Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 627 Deep Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.
