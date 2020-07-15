/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
20 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rio del Mar, CA
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
230 Rio Del Mar #G
230 Rio del Mar Blvd, Rio del Mar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1000 sqft
230 Rio Del Mar #G Available 11/01/20 November 20 to March 21 Fully Furnished Beautiful Oceanview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Short Term Lease Available - KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1975 Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Rio del Mar
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10265 Soquel Dr
10265 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1370 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Aptos
Results within 5 miles of Rio del Mar
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
5 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
960 sqft
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1425 45th Avenue #4
1425 45th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
925 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo Blocks From The Beach! - This sweet upstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is in walking distance to Capitola Mall, the Capitola Village, on the bus line and less than a mile to the beach! This unit is nestled in wonderful Capitola
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 46th Ave. #93
1925 46th Avenue, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
865 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo In The Villas Of Capitola! - Great single level condo in the Villas of Capitola. Quiet complex offers a community swimming pool, spa and coin-op laundry.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1187 San Andreas RD
1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
795 sqft
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people.
Results within 10 miles of Rio del Mar
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
900 sqft
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
64 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,278
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
14 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - Must be 55+ to live in the adult village, 2nd tenant can be 45+.This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
102 Moore St
102 Moore Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2250 sqft
West Side Executive Home - Spacious Upscale remodeled home on Westside. Great for executives and professionals that want a touch of views without the traffic.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Bean Creek Rd., Unit 184
111 Bean Creek Road, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
Cute Scotts Valley Condo - This is a well kept 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit located in the beautiful Hidden Oaks Community. Hidden Oaks community is beautiful with community pools and spas.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Campbell St
148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Water and Garbage included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
312 Escalona Dr.
312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
77 Terrace View Dr. B
77 Terrace View Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
832 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Garbage and PGE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
610 Bethany Curve
610 Bethany Curve, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
610 Bethany Curve Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2Bed/1Bath, Two Story Home Located On The West Side of Santa Cruz!! - This 2 Bed/1 Bath cheerful two story home is located on a quiet street close to Safeway on the Westside of Santa Cruz.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
202 Plymouth St
202 Plymouth Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
903 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, BRAND NEW, two bedroom townhouses in the heart of Santa Cruz. Homes feature a fantastic, spacious floor plans with modern contrasting paint colors, gourmet kitchens, wood vinyl flooring, and master suite.
Similar Pages
Rio del Mar Apartments with GaragesRio del Mar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRio del Mar Apartments with Parking