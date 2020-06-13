460 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
"We take the trans-bay tube on the Richmond line. Leave at seven and at East Bay by nine." (--Tim Armstrong, "Into Action")
Well you may think you know the East Bay, and you may think you know Richmond (actually maybe you dont know either), but this little Northern California city is too many things to sum up succinctly. Its all about location, in Richmond, as the real estate agents say, and there is so much to really love about this place. For instance, it has one of the largest bike trail systems in California, and it has excellent public transportation.
Having trouble with Craigslist Richmond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Richmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.