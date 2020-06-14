Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

77 Apartments for rent in San Lorenzo, CA with garage

San Lorenzo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of San Lorenzo

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Floresta
1 Unit Available
374 Aloha Dr
374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1258 sqft
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Washington Manor
1 Unit Available
15356 Mendocino Street
15356 Mendocino Street, San Leandro, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2021 sqft
Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro.
Results within 5 miles of San Lorenzo
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
2270 Marina Blvd
2270 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1447 sqft
Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home - Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home just steps away from San Leandro Marina, Marina Bay Park, Monarch Bay Golf Course, fine dining and with easy access to 880. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4791000)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Pacific Terrace Court
5300 Pacific Terrace Ct, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
2334 sqft
5300 Pacific Terrace Court Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON ! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Five Canyons Home With Bay Views ! - This beautiful property will be available for an in-person tour beginning Wednesday 6/17.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3282 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3723 La Costa Ave
3723 La Costa Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1336 sqft
3723 La Costa Ave Available 06/21/20 1 Story 3 bed/ 2 bath Home in Great Castro Valley Neighborhood - $3600/mo, Avail June 21 - Great family friendly neighborhood in Castro Valley! This single story home offers all you need and there are only 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
1506 sqft
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
2412 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst Park
1 Unit Available
1252 96th Ave.
1252 96th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This 2 bedroom home is ready for move in !! Enjoy a gated yard and off street parking. Single story house. Private back yard. Attached Garage This one won't last long.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1873 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 10 miles of San Lorenzo
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

