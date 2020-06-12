/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
182 Seaspray Way
182 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1780 sqft
Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
769 E Port Hueneme Road E
769 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1518 sqft
This modern designed home is a beautiful walking distance to the beach in Port Hueneme along the Bubbling Springs greenbelt water way. Built in 2003 with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Very large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2724 Bolker Drive
2724 Bolker Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1196 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath light and bright ground floor condo in Sandpiper Village. Open kitchen includes fridge, microwave, stove/oven and a new dishwasher. New cordless blinds on windows, freshly painted, durable laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4298 Tradewinds Dr
4298 Tradewinds Drive, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1735 sqft
4298 Tradewinds Dr Available 06/20/20 Live on the Waterfront! - A real beauty in a quiet location.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
4140 Ocean Drive
4140 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1852 sqft
Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home - Adorable little beach home inboard on Hollywood beach that offers a kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the first floor.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
3715 Via Pacifica Walk
3715 Via Pacifica Walk, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1385 sqft
This is a newer remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Deckside Villas HOA with pool access. This unit has a 2 car direct access garage. New hardwood floors installed throughout with new canned LED lighting.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1533 Twin Tides Place
1533 Twin Tides Place, Oxnard, CA
This 4 bedroom, 4 bath 3,447 sq ft home with spacious open living space has fabulous water views and is close to the Seabridge Shopping center with boating, dining, and shopping. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 55
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2541 Monaco Dr
2541 Monaco Drive, Oxnard, CA
Boat Dock Home | Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 5 Bedrooms + 4.5 Bathrooms - Wow! What views! Iconic harbor views to the south and west and gorgeous mountain views to the north.
1 of 1
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4342 Waterside Lane
4342 Waterside Lane, Oxnard, CA
In a upscale neighborhood
Results within 5 miles of Port Hueneme
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Mar Vista
2 Units Available
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1270 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Mandalay Beach Road
1015 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA
1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living - FOR DAILY/WEEKLY PRICING AND TO BOOK ONLINE PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THE URL BELOW INTO A BROWSER TO BE DIRECTED TO THE PROPERTY AIRBNB PAGE: https://www.airbnb.
Similar Pages
Port Hueneme 1 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Hueneme 3 BedroomsPort Hueneme Accessible Apartments
Port Hueneme Apartments with BalconyPort Hueneme Apartments with GaragePort Hueneme Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Hueneme Apartments with Parking