apartments under 2800
105 Apartments under $2,800 for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
16 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
1 Unit Available
Camelback
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1011 sqft
Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos. Close to commute, DVC, buslines, shopping.
1 Unit Available
Poets Corner
107 Oakvue Road
107 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
923 sqft
This property is an amazing find in Pleasant Hill! This home has been newly painted and move in ready, has vinyl plank flooring, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit sits in a triplex, away from the road. There is an amazingly beautiful shared yard.
1 Unit Available
158 Southwind Drive
158 Southwind Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1378 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in Pleasant Hill - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pleasant Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, and huge kitchen. Dramatic high ceilings, mirrored closet doors, and upgraded bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Sherman Acres
2080 Janice Drive
2080 Janice Drive, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
**COMING SOON**Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Pleasant Hill Single Story Home Close to Everything - **COMING SOON** **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** Location! Location! Location! Less then 2 miles to the Pleasant Hill Bart Station.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
965 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
947 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
38 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1246 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.
1 Unit Available
249 Kingston Way
249 Kingston Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1196 sqft
249 Kingston Way Available 07/23/20 Walnut Creek Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome, 1 car garage, Walking distance to Bart! - Location location location! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home.
1 Unit Available
1530 Sunnyvale Unit 6
1530 Sunnyvale Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
967 sqft
Walnut Creek 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Lease! Onsite Pool.... - Walnut Creek Condo For Lease! Close to shopping, East Bay Regional Trails, B.A.R.T and Downtown. This upper level Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
2596 Oak Road #170
2596 Oak Road, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ Garage In Walnut Creek - 2 bed 2 bath, apx 1168 sq ft, ground floor end unit. Hardwood flooring, brand new carpet, and updated kitchen. Large living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Two patios. Single car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Countrywood
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
1 Unit Available
Larkey Park Area
2634 Baldwin Lane
2634 Baldwin Lane, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
760 sqft
Wonderful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit in a small complex in Walnut Creek. This unit has been nicely updated and upgraded throughout with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Laminate flooring in the common area.
1 Unit Available
2728 Oak Rd Apt 142
2728 Oak Road, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
929 sqft
About 2728 Oak Rd #142 Welcome home! * Excellent location * Easy walk to Pleasant Hill Bart * Very close to Freeway access * Private & quiet location in complex * Walking/cycling trail runs through complex * Park adjoins complex RENT:
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 and $2195.
