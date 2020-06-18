2872 Winesap Circle

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Newer Home in Placerville! Gorgeous Views! - The Braeburn features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Enjoy a spacious kitchen with a large granite island that opens into the formal dining room and living room. Never be closed off from your guests again.Complete with a 2-car garage and fenced backyard in a great central location with easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants & Hwy 50. Oh, and check out that view!



Rental Criteria

Credit Score of a 700 Minimum

Verifiable Income 2.5 times the Rent

Good Rental History



For more information please call Aborn Powers Property Management

916-250-0441



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3899884)