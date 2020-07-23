9125 Mccourtney Rd

Amenities
*Country Rental,Walking distance to Camp Far West* - Property Id: 321566
Country Property - 10 usable acres - just across from Camp Far West. Cannot get any better than this!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house with a separate 2 car garage, extra shed and space for livestock, if you need it!
Kitchen recently partially remodeled, brand new carpets and more. Move-in just in time for the heat wave and enjoy multiple seasons on the deck overlooking the lake!
