Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9125 Mccourtney Rd

9125 Mccourtney Road · (530) 448-9863
Location

9125 Mccourtney Road, Placer County, CA 95648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Country Rental,Walking distance to Camp Far West* - Property Id: 321566

Country Property - 10 usable acres - just across from Camp Far West. Cannot get any better than this!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house with a separate 2 car garage, extra shed and space for livestock, if you need it!
Kitchen recently partially remodeled, brand new carpets and more. Move-in just in time for the heat wave and enjoy multiple seasons on the deck overlooking the lake!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9125-mccourtney-rd-lincoln-ca/321566
Property Id 321566

(RLNE5961544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have any available units?
9125 Mccourtney Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have?
Some of 9125 Mccourtney Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 Mccourtney Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9125 Mccourtney Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 Mccourtney Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9125 Mccourtney Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9125 Mccourtney Rd offers parking.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9125 Mccourtney Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have a pool?
No, 9125 Mccourtney Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have accessible units?
No, 9125 Mccourtney Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9125 Mccourtney Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9125 Mccourtney Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9125 Mccourtney Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
