9125 Mccourtney Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Country Rental,Walking distance to Camp Far West* - Property Id: 321566



Country Property - 10 usable acres - just across from Camp Far West. Cannot get any better than this!

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house with a separate 2 car garage, extra shed and space for livestock, if you need it!

Kitchen recently partially remodeled, brand new carpets and more. Move-in just in time for the heat wave and enjoy multiple seasons on the deck overlooking the lake!

