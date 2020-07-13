Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2245 Daffodil Drive
2245 Daffodil Drive, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
GREAT PITTSBURG HOUSE / 1+ MILE BART / BAILEY EXIT/ TWO CAR GARAGE - This beautiful single level home is located in a great Pittsburg neighborhood off the bailey Road Exit. It’s 1+ mile to BART and a short walk to Hillsdale Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
366 Foxglove St
366 Foxglove Street, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1699 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Pittsburg. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Turnstone Cir
307 Turnstone Circle, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
2031 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Gated community in park like setting! 3 Bedrooms + den + loft, 2.5 baths!! - Beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, + den, 2,5 bath, large loft. Open floorplan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1607 Roma Drive
1607 Roma Drive, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2375 sqft
Ming Shao - 408-306-3220 - Located in the desirable San Marco community in Pittsburg California, this elegant home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 Sycamore Drive Unit 1
1214 Sycamore Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
822 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community. Section 8 OK - Downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Antioch condo in Gated Community.

1 of 14

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1
2118 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
822 sqft
2118 Peppertree Way Unit 1 Available 07/18/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, single story! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom and bath single story. Kitchen with stove/oven/refrigerator/microwave/pantry. Breakfast bar. Large dinette area.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
28 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pittsburg, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pittsburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

