Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

INTERIOR UNIT NEAR THE GREEN. SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADS TO A LARGE PRIVATE PATIO. ONE CAR GARAGE. VILLAGE GREEN IS A NATIONAL HISTORICAL LANDMARK. ENJOY THE URBAN FOREST LIFESTYLE THAT VILLAGE GREEN HAS TO OFFER. ALL ACTIVITIES THAT ARE ALLOWED IN A PARK ARE ALLOWED AT VILLAGE GREEN, SUCH AS BICYCLING, ROLLER SKATING / BLADING AND BEAUTIFUL WALKS THROUGHOUT THE PARK LIKE SETTING. WONDERFUL FEELING OF COMMUNITY. SUMMER CONCERTS, MOVIES, AND PARTIES. CALL NOW, WONT LAST!