Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

375 I St

375 I Street · (888) 851-6583 ext. 16
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

375 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363
Downtown Patterson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 375 I St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.
It was fully remodeled in 2017 and modernized, but it's 1920s charm still shines through.
Enjoy lots of windows that provide great natural light. The house features 3 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The master has a bonus room which would be great as a nursery or office. The spacious living room has a beautiful fireplace and stunning molding. There is a large mudroom/laundry room and detached garage.
The yard and incredible front porch make great outdoor entertaining spots in this craftsman style house.

Please DO NOT disturb tenants

Convenient location. Available Soon!

Pets OK with additional $300 deposit per animal and $30/month pet rent per animal

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE4964069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 I St have any available units?
375 I St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 I St have?
Some of 375 I St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 I St currently offering any rent specials?
375 I St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 I St is pet friendly.
Does 375 I St offer parking?
Yes, 375 I St does offer parking.
Does 375 I St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 I St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 I St have a pool?
No, 375 I St does not have a pool.
Does 375 I St have accessible units?
No, 375 I St does not have accessible units.
Does 375 I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 I St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 I St have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 I St does not have units with air conditioning.
