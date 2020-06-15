Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.

It was fully remodeled in 2017 and modernized, but it's 1920s charm still shines through.

Enjoy lots of windows that provide great natural light. The house features 3 bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The master has a bonus room which would be great as a nursery or office. The spacious living room has a beautiful fireplace and stunning molding. There is a large mudroom/laundry room and detached garage.

The yard and incredible front porch make great outdoor entertaining spots in this craftsman style house.



Please DO NOT disturb tenants



Convenient location. Available Soon!



Pets OK with additional $300 deposit per animal and $30/month pet rent per animal



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

CA DRE #01947996

Info@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE4964069)