Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

7221 Petrol Street

7221 Petrol St · No Longer Available
Location

7221 Petrol St, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
volleyball court
Beautiful, maintained 2 bedroom condo with large closets & 2 full baths located in the lovely gated community of Paramount Emerald Court. This unit, located on the ground floor, features a spacious open floor plan, living room with fire place, over-sized storage closet, master suite, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans & central A/C. Master suite has its own private patio. Washer/dryer hookups inside unit next to kitchen. 2 assigned covered tandem parking spaces conveniently located near unit. Walking distance to well renowned fitness-focused Salud Park that features rubberized walking/running track, synthetic multi-purpose field walking path, outdoor exercise stations along with sand volleyball court. Near several parks, shopping & restaurants.
APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://apply.link/os0ef

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Petrol Street have any available units?
7221 Petrol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 7221 Petrol Street have?
Some of 7221 Petrol Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Petrol Street currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Petrol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Petrol Street pet-friendly?
No, 7221 Petrol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paramount.
Does 7221 Petrol Street offer parking?
Yes, 7221 Petrol Street offers parking.
Does 7221 Petrol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Petrol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Petrol Street have a pool?
No, 7221 Petrol Street does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Petrol Street have accessible units?
No, 7221 Petrol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Petrol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 Petrol Street has units with dishwashers.
