7221 Petrol Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking volleyball court

Beautiful, maintained 2 bedroom condo with large closets & 2 full baths located in the lovely gated community of Paramount Emerald Court. This unit, located on the ground floor, features a spacious open floor plan, living room with fire place, over-sized storage closet, master suite, new carpet, new paint, ceiling fans & central A/C. Master suite has its own private patio. Washer/dryer hookups inside unit next to kitchen. 2 assigned covered tandem parking spaces conveniently located near unit. Walking distance to well renowned fitness-focused Salud Park that features rubberized walking/running track, synthetic multi-purpose field walking path, outdoor exercise stations along with sand volleyball court. Near several parks, shopping & restaurants.

