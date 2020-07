Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport hot tub

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Parker Palo Alto is located right next to acres of rolling lawns at Greer Park, and not far from the energy of downtown Palo Alto. Parker Palo Alto is only a short drive from the Caltrain and all the great shops, pubs and delicious restaurants of University Avenue-not to mention all that San Francisco has to offer. With our kinetic Fitness Center, on-site pool and newly-renovated apartment homes with private balconies, finding the lifestyle you're looking for is as easy as a walk in the park. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)