Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:44 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
49 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Green Acres
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Downtown North
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
35 Units Available
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
$
3 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,893
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Old Palo Alto
2299 Tasso ST
2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
2359 sqft
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
Mayfield
345 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1013 sqft
The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2650 Birch 206
2650 Birch Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1500 sqft
Vibrant CalAve just 3 blocks away with charming al-fresco dining, shops and a robust Sunday Farmer's Market! This stylish, contemporary 2 story 2 BR/2.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
3084 Higgins Place
3084 Higgins Place, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University South
651 Forest Avenue
651 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Condo - This spacious two level condo has a private backyard, balcony off of the master bedroom and community pool! Recently updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors and underground parking garage with direct access

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Charleston Gardens
765 San Antonio Road
765 San Antonio Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1212 sqft
Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217
410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1293 sqft
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1 This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
1591 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South of Midtown
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
University South
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palo Alto
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Terrace
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.
City Guide for Palo Alto, CA

"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palo Alto, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palo Alto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

