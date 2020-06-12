Apartment List
168 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.

University South
1 Unit Available
726 Ramona ST
726 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1197 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Mediterranean style townhouse in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! Just moments away from everything downtown has to offer: restaurants, Whole Foods, library, shopping, train & much more! Front entrance on Ramona and

University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.

Downtown North
1 Unit Available
635 Lytton Ave #6
635 Lytton Ave, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1139 sqft
Downtown Condo, Remodeled Kitchen, Wood Floors, Gated Complex, 2 Car Underground Parking, Great Location! - 635 Lytton Ave #6, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Gorgeous downtown Palo Alto condo in a secured complex with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car

College Terrace
1 Unit Available
1565 Stanford Ave
1565 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1270 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Stanford Ave. - Live vibrantly, at the center of it all in this beautiful two bedroom two and a half bath single family home! Conveniently located just outside the Stanford University Campus.

Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
$
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1142 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
66 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,197
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
$
23 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
42 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
$
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
1070 Mercedes 8
1070 Mercedes Avenue, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1070 Mercedes 8 in Los Altos. View photos, descriptions and more!

San Antonio
1 Unit Available
423 Ortega Avenue
423 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1234 sqft
***Tenant occupied, unit available July 1st. *** Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath master suites.

San Antonio
1 Unit Available
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1105 sqft
Single Level Condo with All Utilities Included - This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has it's own front door access. The unit has a living room with dining area, fireplace, private balcony and large windows.
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
41 Units Available
Americana
707 Continental Cir, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1009 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Ample community amenities, including a pool, media room, and clubhouse. Near shops and restaurants on El Camino Real. Near Highway 85.

June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palo Alto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,225 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Palo Alto.
    • While Palo Alto's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palo Alto than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Palo Alto is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

