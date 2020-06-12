Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM

207 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
45 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive
1 Unit Available
2371 Ross Road
2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1445 sqft
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
124 Lois Lane
124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3724 Heron Way
3724 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent. Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2809 Greer Rd
2809 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1300 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Palo Alto Midtown Family Home with Fenced Yard - Property Id: 23336 Vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling windows looks out on tidy redwood fenced back yard. Built in bookcase, wood burning fireplace. Multiple skylights.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
552 Palo Alto Ave
552 Palo Alto Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS 3 BEDS & 2 BATHS HOME IN DOWNTOWN PALO ALTO! - This is a wonderful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home located in Downtown Palo AltoSpacious living room with oversize window, bringing in loads of natural light Formal dining

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
665 Towle Way
665 Towle Way, Palo Alto, CA
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms Master suite Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace Remodeled kitchen with granite

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
420 Tennyson Ave.
420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,400
1104 sqft
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto. Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
795 Greer Road
795 Greer Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1186 sqft
Bright 3 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This property features open concept living and dining spaces that allow an abundance of natural light into the home from the floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave # A
679 Stanford Ave, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Terrace
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3393 Kenneth Drive
3393 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Eichler with Huge Backyard Ready to Rent June 2020! - Available end of June 2020. Currently occupied, please do not disturb.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2889 Alma St, Unit 1
2889 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1078 sqft
Location - Palo Alto - 3 Beds and 1 bath Multi-Family Unit - El Carmelo Elementary School - PublicGrades K - 5 Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School - PublicGrades 6 - 8 Palo Alto High School - PublicGrades 9 - 12 *Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent +

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
985 Channing Ave.
985 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,725
6-Month Lease! - Available for 6-Month Lease only! Office Hours: Monday to Friday 8:30am to 5:30pm Lunch time 12:00pm to 1:00pm Telephone 650 473 9983 ACW Management Company (RLNE4416530)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crescent Park
1 Unit Available
1181 Forest Avenue
1181 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1851 sqft
Charming House in Cresent Park - **AVAILABLE BEGINNING JUNE 2020* Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on a quiet, tree-lined street of Palo Altos Crescent Park neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,495
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto TOUR 6/9 5pm - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
786 Marion Avenue
786 Marion Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Open living room with gas fireplace Dining room area with access to side patio area Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palo Alto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,225 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Palo Alto.
    • While Palo Alto's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palo Alto than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Palo Alto is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

