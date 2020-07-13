55 Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
8 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,355
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1269 E. Ave R-2
1269 East Avenue R 2, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1068 sqft
- Charming 3 bedroom home in nice Palmdale neighborhood. Located near schools, shopping, transportation, and freeway. Large yard. 2 car detached garage. New interior and exterior paint. New appliances. Quick move in. Available now.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2815 Bracken Way
2815 Bracken Way, Palmdale, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2728 sqft
Executive Home West Palmdale - Looking for Executive house..look no further. This house is almost brand new, situated in a newer neighborhood .

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1155 AVE S GRAND
1155 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1650 sqft
2bed + den !! and nice balcony, huge master bed with door, not loft style !Evo is an impeccably modern residence rising 24 stories. The spacious interiors are adorned with luxurious finishes & details.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
374 Ave S La Jolla
374 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Charming upper, one bedroom unit in a triplex building with shared access to a beautiful green lawn & use of the outdoor patio. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen & all appliances are included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1817 AVE S GENESEE
1817 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2000 sqft
Spacious traditional home in great Picfair Village location, with easy access to numerous cafes and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
525 AVE S ARDMORE
525 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,350
381 sqft
Perfect Location in the heart of LA! Spacious, updated, and bright studio apartment in a prime location. Korea Town, very walkable within a great, safe neighborhood. Gated community with security. Gated underground parking with community laundry.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
400 AVE S SALTAIR
400 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
3000 sqft
Available now, Delivered Unfurnished. 3 beds 2.5 baths in main house with large living room, dining/breakfast area, laundry area, direct access to garage, well appointed kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
38756 Landon Avenue
38756 Landon Avenue, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1064 sqft
Single Story 3-Bedroom on Corner Lot! Siding Exterior with Rock Accents. Comp Roof. Fenced Front Yard. Covered Front Porch. Upgraded Front Door. Will Have Fresh Interior Paint and New Laminate Wood Floors! Granite Counters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41910 Cabo Court
41910 Cabo Court, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
3263 sqft
Stunning West Palmdale Estate Home w/ In-ground Pool & Spa. Property is the true definition of luxury!!! 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, + bonus room (possible 5'th bedroom), + upstairs loft. New carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
337 AVE S HIGHLAND
337 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4448 sqft
Majestic Hancock Park home with 6 beds and 5.5 baths and newly remodeled kitchen and baths! Center hall plan! Dramatic entry with circular staircase. Living room with fireplace and character ceiling.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
3138 AVE S BARRINGTON
3138 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3138 AVE S BARRINGTON in Palmdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1818 AVE S LA BREA
1818 East Avenue S 4, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Great walk-up in Mid LA. Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer in the unit. Open living space with glass wall sconces, Lots of closet space,pantry in kitchen. Bright and light with an abundance of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
37612 Sandra Lane
37612 Sandra Lane, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1557 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Palmdale Rental! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, 1557 square feet of living space, on private 7000+ square foot lot, with small gated RV access.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C
1607 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$3,900
2789 sqft
OFFICE SPACE for lease in a well-maintained professionally managed business park. Additional office spaces and executive suites are available in a variety of sizes and configurations.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4508 Paseo Hermoso
4508 Paseo Hermoso, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1532 sqft
Great location with this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located across the street from Rancho Vista Golf Course. Upgraded floors, counters and fixtures throughout! Cozy fireplace in living room, sliding door from family room to back yard with covered patio .

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
37333 Scranton Court
37333 Scranton Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1756 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home in a great location in east Palmdale. 3 bedroom +den, 2 full bath, high ceiling sunlight Great curbside appeal. Close to schools, shopping, walking distance to water park. Roomy living room and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Ave S BARRY
2433 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1100 sqft
ONE OF A KIND! This extraordinary 2 bedroom penthouse is Flooded with natural light and surrounded by fantastic views, this rare unit enjoys a fabulous floorplan with a multitude of fine finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Palmdale

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9009 AVE S NORMANDIE
9009 East Avenue S, Sun Village, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,499
1500 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED beautiful new construction 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home. Located minutes from SpaceX, Target/Lowes/24 Hour Fitness, and the upcoming LA Ram's Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1111 AVE S GRAND
1111 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1100 sqft
Soft Loft in the heart of South Park at the Elleven Lofts building. One of the largest one-bedroom open loft floor plans in the building. The condo is elegantly furnished. Stainless kitchen, plenty of storage, washer/dryer inside, and bamboo floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palmdale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

