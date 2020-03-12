All apartments in Palmdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

622 AVE S SYCAMORE

622 East Avenue S · (310) 853-9266
Location

622 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4093 sqft

Amenities

pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM FURNISHED. Immaculate 2-story spec home offering 5 Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms. Unique finishes found only in this creative modern compliment a luxurious open living space and large bedrooms allowing all occupants to feel like they are living in luxury. Sexy industrial aesthetics set this home apart from its competition, with massive Fleetwood pocket doors that allow for indoor/outdoor living at it's finest. Take a dip in the zero-edge pool and spa, while enjoying the serenity and privacy that such a large lot provides from neighbors. Gourmet chef's dream kitchen with Thermador appliances provide an ample space for the grandest meals. Wood accents provide a warm homey setting that many moderns of this size fail to provide. Fully equipped with a smart home system that remotely controls all aspects of the home. This home is in a very peaceful neighborhood perfect for any family, just walking distance to some of the worlds most sought after shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

