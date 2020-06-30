3745 Club Rancho Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Lovely large 5 bedroom offering 3341 sq. ft. and built in 2005 - Lovely large 5 bedroom offering 3341 sq. ft. and built in 2005. This floor plan offers a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with 2 islands, kitchen appliances include dishwasher, microwave, gas cook top and double ovens, butler's pantry and walk in pantry, additional eating area, family room with fireplace, 1/2 bathroom, one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs offers 4 more good sized bedrooms, bathroom with double vanity, work area, large master bedroom and bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities, and a large walk in closet. Upstairs laundry room with storage, sink plus gas and 220v hook ups. Pets are subject to owner approval with an additional pet deposit to be determined. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 year lease required.



(RLNE2756984)