1155 AVE S GRAND.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1155 AVE S GRAND

1155 East Avenue S · No Longer Available
Location

1155 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA 93550

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2bed + den !! and nice balcony, huge master bed with door, not loft style !Evo is an impeccably modern residence rising 24 stories. The spacious interiors are adorned with luxurious finishes & details. Towering views of the city & skyline fill the floor-to-ceiling windows. Below is the South neighborhood, LA's 1st sustainably-built high-rise community, full of street-level retail, shared plazas, beautiful green spaces, pool decks & terraces. pls see private remark for showing ! PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 2BED/2BATH WITH LARGE BALCONY. UNLIKE OTHER UNITS, THIS PLAN OFFERS TONS OF STORAGE SPACE AND THE UPGRADES IN THIS UNIT ARE TRULY ENDLESS. ONLY 3 UNITS OUT OF 311 WITH THE SAME FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEW FACING EAST. ONLY BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE STAPLES CENTER, LA LIVE, REGALS CINEMAS, AND NUMEROUS RESTAURANTS DESTINATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1155 AVE S GRAND have any available units?
1155 AVE S GRAND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmdale, CA.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 AVE S GRAND have?
Some of 1155 AVE S GRAND's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 AVE S GRAND currently offering any rent specials?
1155 AVE S GRAND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 AVE S GRAND pet-friendly?
No, 1155 AVE S GRAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1155 AVE S GRAND offer parking?
Yes, 1155 AVE S GRAND offers parking.
Does 1155 AVE S GRAND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 AVE S GRAND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 AVE S GRAND have a pool?
Yes, 1155 AVE S GRAND has a pool.
Does 1155 AVE S GRAND have accessible units?
No, 1155 AVE S GRAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 AVE S GRAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 AVE S GRAND does not have units with dishwashers.

