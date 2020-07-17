1155 AVE S GRAND.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

2bed + den !! and nice balcony, huge master bed with door, not loft style !Evo is an impeccably modern residence rising 24 stories. The spacious interiors are adorned with luxurious finishes & details. Towering views of the city & skyline fill the floor-to-ceiling windows. Below is the South neighborhood, LA's 1st sustainably-built high-rise community, full of street-level retail, shared plazas, beautiful green spaces, pool decks & terraces. pls see private remark for showing ! PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 2BED/2BATH WITH LARGE BALCONY. UNLIKE OTHER UNITS, THIS PLAN OFFERS TONS OF STORAGE SPACE AND THE UPGRADES IN THIS UNIT ARE TRULY ENDLESS. ONLY 3 UNITS OUT OF 311 WITH THE SAME FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEW FACING EAST. ONLY BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE STAPLES CENTER, LA LIVE, REGALS CINEMAS, AND NUMEROUS RESTAURANTS DESTINATION