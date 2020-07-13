67 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
218 5th Street
218 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
850 sqft
FURNISHED Cape Cod style pristine home; for a rent of $2800 per month. SOME UTILITIES INCLUDED (see below); 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus office/den, available now for a minimum of six months to one year or more.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
284 Laurel Avenue
284 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Fully Furnished With Comfort and Elegance - This gorgeous two-story home offers many custom features and ocean views from two of the bedrooms that will leave you longing for home when away. Located at 284 Laurel Ave.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1400 sqft
Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
725 2nd Street
725 2nd Street, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
800 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
585 Ocean View Boulevard
585 Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1061 sqft
Views, Views, Views! Oceanfront panoramic views of Lover’s Point and the Monterey Bay.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,968
700 sqft
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,402
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,351
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$5351 to 9032 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
431 Junipero Avenue
431 Junipero Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
780 sqft
This Adorable, Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Pacific Grove can be yours for only $2,400 a month! Cozy up in this house located on a quiet street only steps away from downtown Pacific Grove, Lover's Point Beach, and Robert Down
1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1070 Roosevelt Street
1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1008 sqft
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 08/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in regards to minimum stay requirements.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,404
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6404 to $12,713 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,454
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***$7454 to $15,862 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Forest
250 Forest Ridge Road #65
250 Forest Ridge Road, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1091 sqft
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 12 months or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Pacific Grove, CA

Pacific Grove, California, may have a string of nicknames, but at least none of them are as horrific as Brangelina or Kimye. One of America's Last Hometowns, Butterfly Town USA, and The Deerest Town in the USA are just a few of the descriptive designations for the beach town that locals prefer to shorten to PG.

In addition to a slew of monikers, this tiny town also has the most Victorian homes per capita nationally, was once named the Most Romantic City by Life magazine, and is home to the West Coast's longest continuously working lighthouse, Point Pinos Lighthouse. An over-achieving city that is best known for its laid-back vibe and ability to stay modern amidst its historical roots, it even has an ideal location on the Pacific Ocean. It's small size and proximity to the more well-known Pebble Beach and Monterey has allowed it to remain slightly off the radar, so don't start bragging too much about your great new beach town digs or you may end up with more house guests and couch surfers than you can handle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pacific Grove, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pacific Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

